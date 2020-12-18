CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you want to get your furry friend a gift this holiday season, Arizona Animal Welfare League has some tips on getting them safe, healthy treats and toys this holiday season.
Some of the toys that you can find at pet stores or at other retailers like Walmart or Target, might make your wallet happy but often times those toys come with squeakers that can fall out, stuffing pets can swallow, and other hazards that can lead you to spending your holidays at the vet, and even costlier bills.
Paying a bit more for other higher quality toys may be what is best for your pet, not only because they are built better, but also because they last longer. Look for toys that are durable and have the extra material, and of course still has that squeaky sound all the dogs love.
Lower cost toys and vet bills versus a pricier and longer lasting toy plus a happy pet - may seem like a no brainer.
You can find these toys at AAWL's store, online, and in some stores. Also, if you are looking to adopt this holiday season, AAWL will have a bunch of animals up for adoption in the next week. You can keep an eye out for one here.