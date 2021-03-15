MARANA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Game and Fish Department hopes a reward of up to $1,500 will lead to the arrest of the person who shot a javelina in the face in Marana.
The animal was found on Monday morning with an arrow in its left side at Continental Ranch Community Park. Marana Animal Control and Marana Police Department corralled the javelina and it was taken to the Tucson Wildlife Center. Veterinarians helped fix the javelina's fractured jaw and are giving it a soft food diet while it recovers.
"This was the act of a criminal, a person without regard for one of the state's most precious resources, its wildlife," said Regional Supervisor Raul Vega of Game and Fish in Tucson. "This javelina suffered terribly after someone attempted to take it out of season, possibly by shooting an arrow within a quarter-mile of a structure and in a closed area."
Anyone with information is asked to call the Arizona Game and Fish Department's Operation Game Thief Hotline at 800-352-0700 and reference OGT #21-000519. Reports may be made anonymously.