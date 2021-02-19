MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Recreational marijuana is flying off of the shelves. In some parts of the Valley, you can't get it. But one Mesa dispensary will give some for free if you rescue a dog.
"These guys are my inspiration," said Territory Dispensary's Rachel Nelson, who's pointing to a shirt that has her two rescue dogs on it. "Everyone should have a best friend to smoke with."
That's why the budtender started "Pups and Prerolls."
"I really promote getting dogs getting adopted from the shelters," said Nelson.
Territory Dispensary partnered with Desert Tails and Nectar Farms for an adoption event at their Mesa location off McKellips and Loop 202 Red Mountain. If you adopt a dog, you get five prerolled joints.
"They are usually awesome best friends. They really just want to be loyal and fun and want to go on adventures with you and, hey look, you get to have some prerolls- so why not have pups and prerolls?!" said Nelson.
Puppies go for $280, and the dogs for $130 but Nelson said the high times with her rescues are priceless.
"Makes your heart warm," said Nelson.
She hopes you come to their adoption event even if you're not a friend to the flower.
"Come anyway. We got dogs and you don't have to take the prerolls, just an added bonus so we can get doggies new homes," said Nelson.
The adoption event is on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 550 W. McKellips Rd.