PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 10-month-old shepherd mix puppy with some special needs is looking for a family to call his own.
The Arizona Humane Society says Dawson's forever family must have the ability and willingness to adapt to Dawson's needs, including the possibility of future surgery.
Dawson was brought to the AHS by a family that couldn't care for him. Vets at the shelter's Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital found an old injury that caused him to limp. The limping, they say, is early onset hip dysplasia.
"Hip dysplasia [is] a malformation of the 'ball and socket' joint of the pelvis, meaning he will need ongoing medical care for the rest of his life," according to an AHS news release.
AHS also suggests that Dawson's family be prepared to work with an orthopedic specialist to help manage the severity of his dysplasia.
Limp aside, AHS says that Dawson is energetic, happy and loves to play.
AHS will waive the adoption fees for Dawson's perfect family. If you are interested, you can fill out an application here.