PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A 1-year-old pup is recovering after he was hit by a car in rural Arizona. The accident happened earlier this month in Graham County, which is in the eastern part of our state.

The driver involved in the accident called the police, who took the injured dog to one of the rural partners of the Arizona Animal Welfare League Rural Rescue program.

The puppy, now named "Crash," was immediately brought to the Animal Medical Surgical Center in Scottsdale for medical care. Crash had critical injuries. His leg was broken in two places and his stomach and intestines were filled with sand, dirt and rocks. An X-ray also showed a metal BB lodged in one of his paws.

Vets quickly went to work to save the puppy's life. They removed the pellet from his paw, and set his broken leg with a plate. He's also received medication and plenty of TLC.

It’s still a long road ahead for him, but vets say Crash should recover and live a happy and healthy life. He's still being treated, but should be going up for adoption at the AAWL in the next few weeks.

The AAWL Rural Rescue program offers support to 32 rescues across the Southwest. These small communities sometimes have limited resources, minimal veterinary care, a constant overpopulation of animals and few outlets for adoptions. The AAWL staffers, who sometimes drive more than nine hours a day, bring medicine and supplies to these small rescues. They often bring a dozen or more homeless pets to the shelter in Phoenix, where they can eventually find new homes.