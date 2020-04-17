PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- It's a happy ending to the story of "Clifford" the dog, a miracle pup who survived a vicious attack. We're happy to report that he has recovered and has now found his fur-ever home.
When Clifford was only 5 weeks old, he was attacked by another animal, and his skull was punctured. His owner at the time reportedly did not provide any medical care, and Clifford quickly developed signs of neurological problems.
The pup was eventually surrendered to Arizona Animal Welfare League's (AAWL) Rural Rescue program, which rescues sick, injured and homeless animals in rural areas of Arizona. AAWL staffers drove several hundred miles round trip to northern Arizona to meet Clifford, and it was then they saw the extent of the damage.
Clifford was deaf, couldn't walk normally and had tremors. They also believed he was having seizures. Without intensive medical treatment, Clifford's tiny body would have shut down, and he would likely have died at only 4 months old.
With money from AAWL's Medical Miracle Fund, Clifford was taken into surgery at the Animal Medical Surgical Center, where a team of three surgeons and a neurologist placed a mesh wire to rebuild his skull. After a complicated surgery and recovery time in foster care, Clifford is still clumsy and deaf, but he will live a normal life, thanks to AAWL.
And yet another great update. Clifford, now 5 months old, was adopted Friday by an a compassionate woman who is a longtime supporter of AAWL. She has adopted dogs in the past with seizure issues, as well as deaf cattle dogs. The AAWL says it is the perfect fit.
AAWL's main campus at 25 N. 40th St., Phoenix, AZ 85034. Adoptions are by appointment only.
The Arizona Animal Welfare League does whatever is necessary to help thousands of animals find their forever homes – including periodically providing extensive medical treatments and procedures. The Medical Miracle Fund (MMF) helps to offset the costs of these specialized medical cases that go beyond the typical spay/neuter surgeries and vaccinations.
Donations are always needed. If you can help, you can donate online or call 602-273-6852.