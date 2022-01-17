PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A dog is back with his family after getting his head stuck in a cement wall. Somebody noticed Buddy was in quite the predicament at 39th Avenue and Wier Avenue, just south of Broadway Road, last week with his head in a hole in the wall and couldn't get it out. So two Arizona Humane Society emergency animal medical technicians, Gracie Watts and Rob Grabowski, were called out to help. They slowly chiseled the wall around Buddy's head to create a hole big enough to get him free. Once his head was out, the two EAMTs noticed he had some swelling and a few cuts on his head and neck.

He was taken to AHS' trauma hospital to get checked out. The Humane Society wasn't sure if Buddy was a stray or had an owner. Thankfully, after a few days in AHS' care, Buddy was reunited with his family in Glendale. The Arizona Humane Society says EAMTs were a part of nearly 10,200 rescues and investigations and saved the lives of more than 5,800 sick, injured and abused pets last year. For more information about AHS, click/tap here.