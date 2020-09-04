PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The Phoenix Zoo says it’s ready to welcome back visitors. Members get first crack starting Monday, Sept. 14. That first week will be for members only. Hours will be 6 a.m. to noon.
The zoo will be open to the general public starting Saturday, Sept. 19. Regular hours will be 7 a.m.-noon through the end of September. The hours change to 9 a.m.-5 p.m. in October. Members can get in an hour before the scheduled opening time.
The zoo first reopened in June, but opted to close again in July as COVID-19 cases spiked in Arizona.
Spokeswoman Linda Hardwick Friday said some experiences will remain closed. Attractions that are opening later this month include Stingray Bay, the camel rides, the Endangered Species Carousel, and the Safari Cruiser.
The popular Cruise the Zoo event takes place Friday-Sunday, Sept. 25-27. Because of that, the zoo will be closed to foot traffic.
The Phoenix Zoo says it will be operating at limited capacity to allow for proper physical distancing. Masks are required when entering the zoo and in places where physical distancing is not possible. In addition, there are more than 50 hand-sanitizing stations throughout the park. While Jungle Java, Safari Snacks, and Crossroads Café will be open, there is no indoor seating.
Click here for more information about the reopening and safety measures at the Phoenix Zoo.
Admission is $25 for those 14 and older and $17 for those between 3 and 13. It's a good idea to buy tickets in advance. Membership is $69 for one person for a year and $109 for two adults. A family package, two adults and up to four children 13 and younger, is $179 per year.