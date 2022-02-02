PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Zoo's 17-year-old Sumatran tiger, Jai, has passed away after a battle with chronic kidney failure. Zoo officials say Jai was humanely euthanized on Wednesday after his health declined from the disease.

"Jai has been a staff and guest favorite since his arrival to the Zoo in 2005,” says Kara Schilling, Curator of Mammals for the Phoenix Zoo. “He has been a tremendous ambassador for his wild counterparts, and our team has enjoyed every minute we’ve had the pleasure of caring for him.”

Chronic kidney disease is common in many cat species and can form over several months to years. A 2018 study from an Australian zoo showed Sumatran tigers had the highest percentage of kidney disease deaths among different cat species, totaling 75%.

Phoenix Zoo Sumatran tiger diagnosed with chronic kidney disease Zookeepers noticed something was wrong with Jai when he was drinking more water than usual, eating less and losing weight.

“We will miss his ‘roars’ to greet the carnivore keeper staff in the mornings and his ‘grumbles’ while he impatiently waited for his keepers to get his diet ready – and letting them know his displeasure over the perceived wait,” added Schilling. “He was a very vocal cat who always made his viewpoints known. He will be greatly missed!”

Jai had been treated for a urinary tract infection, but zoo veterinarians said his quality of life was declining. Dr. Gary West, Senior Vice President of Animal Health and Living Collections, said Jai had to undergo anesthesia to receive care and fluids, and vets could not continue the treatment after his appetite declined.

Jai was born at the Louisville Zoo and has been a resident at the Phoenix Zoo since 2005. The Phoenix Zoo currently has one Sumatran tiger, Joanne, who came to the zoo last June from San Diego Safari Park. The median life expectancy for Sumatran tigers is 18 years old.