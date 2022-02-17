PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- There's a new, adorable primate vying for our attention at the Phoenix Zoo. "Bodie" was born to Boyd and Haddie back in November, and now we have video of him playing with his toys.
Zookeepers say they named the siamang "Bodie" by combining both parents' names. Those same keepers started hanging colorful toys, which he plays with as he hangs onto mom. The zoo says Bodie is more active when he goes and plays outside along the Children's Zoo Trail at Siamang Island.
The Phoenix Zoo is taking donations for "enrichment" items and other toys to improve the quality of life of its primates. Some fun yet affordable ideas on the list include basketballs, footballs, and chalk. To check out the complete list, click here.