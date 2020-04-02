PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) – The Phoenix Zoo community is mourning the loss of one of its beloved elephants. Reba, a 51-year-old Asian elephant, was humanely euthanized this week following a recent decline in her health, zoo officials announced Thursday. Reba arrived in Phoenix from the Ringling Brothers Center for Elephant Conservation in Florida and was a fixture at the zoo for more than 20 years.

Phoenix Zoo officials say Reba had suffered from arthritis and inflammation. Most recently, she had exhibited severely decreased activity levels, decreased mobility, and increasing levels of discomfort. Although there had been some good days, staff grew concerned when Reba chose not to explore her habitat as much as she normally would, or be as engaged with her keepers during husbandry routines.

Zoo officials say the decision to euthanize is never taken lightly and team members have had no shortage of conversations, meetings, efforts and tears in assessing her quality of life and making this difficult decision.

“Reba is incredibly intelligent and probably most well-known as the elephant who enjoys a fire hose shower during our Winter in July celebration,” says elephant manager Heather Wright.

“She has a larger than life personality and is by far the most vocal elephant in the barn," says Wright. "Her squeaks, rumbles, and trumpets will be missed by everyone who knows her. There really are no words to convey how much her loss will mean to those who know and love her. Reba is one of a kind and will be missed beyond measure.”

Reba’s companion elephants, Sheena, 48, and Indu, 54, will remain at the zoo.