What's the best way to stay cool when temperatures hit the 115-degree mark in Phoenix? Play in the water, of course! A coyote at the Phoenix Zoo had the right idea as he frolicked in the stream of a garden hose this past weekend.

The video of the coyote was captured by Phoenix Zoo horticulturist Frank Maness, as he was going about his daily routine on a particularly hot day. After Maness tended to watering the nearby plants, he turned the hose into the coyote habitat. That's when one of the zoo’s coyotes spotted the stream of cool water, and decided to come over and investigate!

The coyote seemed a little unsure about the water at first. He would come over, check things out, then dart away. When he finally decided that some water play was in order, he dove right in, so to speak. He even appeared to be "taking bites" out of the stream of water.

Zoo staffers do all they can to keep animals cool when the summer temps begin to skyrocket. The Phoenix Zoo specializes in animals who thrive in the Arizona heat, but employees also monitor and take special precautions on days on those triple-digit days of extreme heat.

Mud wallows, pools, ponds, misters, cooling pads, cooling rocks, shade, fans and climate-controlled night houses are all measures that are put in place for various animals at the zoo. Many of the critters also enjoy icy treats (including the oh-so-grossly named bloodsicles!).

The Phoenix Zoo closed to the public during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, then reopened on June 15, with many new safety measures in place. But then on July 6, the zoo decided to close again, as coronavirus cases continued to soar in Arizona.

Right now, zoo memberships have been placed on hold, and members will not lose any time on their annual commitment. For questions about tickets contact 602-914-4333 or visit phoenixzoo.org.

There is no word when the zoo will fully reopen but the Cruise the Zoo drive-through will be open again for certain dates in August. Cruise the Zoo allows folks to visit the zoo and see the animals, all from the cool comfort of their own cars. So even though you can't walk through the zoo, you can still see all the highlights as you drive by.

The tour lasts about 30 minutes. The zoo provides a narrated tour of the route to offer insights, information and facts about the animals that may be seen along the journey. This audio tour is available on the Cruise the Zoo website, along with a map of the route.