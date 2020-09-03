PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Crews from the Phoenix Fire Department saved a family's cat after a home went up in flames.

The fire started Thursday afternoon near Oak Street and 22nd Street. When crews arrived, they found a large amount of smoke and flames pouring from the home. The fire was also spreading into two nearby houses.

Firefighters say they made an "aggressive" approach, and were soon able to gain control of the fire and clear everyone out of the home, including the family's cat.

The black cat was having trouble breathing, so crews used a Fido bag to treat her until she was able to easily breathe on her own. The homeowners were also evaluated for minor smoke inhalation but did not have to go to the hospital. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. There's no word yet on the amount of damage.

According to The Fetch Foundation, more than 40,000 family pets die of smoke inhalation each year. Fido bags are vital in helping first responders save the lives of animals. Regular oxygen masks available are too flat and small to fit a pet’s face. The star feature of the Fido bag is a specialized breathing apparatus that is formed to fit any pet’s muzzle. The cone-shaped mask allows for a secure seal on the pet’s face, delivering much-need oxygen.