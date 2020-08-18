PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Humane Society (AHS) is facing a shortage of isolation gowns for its trauma hospital and intensive care units. The reason? That type of gown has been allocated for human use only, and it's not clear when the shelter will get more.
On average, AHS uses 950 disposable gowns per week as staffers take care of the nearly 18,000 sick, injured and abused homeless pets taken in each year. Due to the amount of laundry already being done at AHS, (12,600 gallons each week,) cloth gowns can be used but create additional logistical challenges.
Additionally, AHS’ Field Operations Team comprised of Emergency Animal Medical Technicians and Animal Cruelty Investigators are experiencing a shortage of Tyvek suits (pictured) used for hoarding cases and COVID exposed households. AHS’ field rescue team rescues and assists 4,300 pets and responds to 7,400 suspected cases of animal cruelty alongside law enforcement partners each year.
Right now, AHS’ animal care team is currently caring for 227 rabbits from a Gilbert case, in addition to hundreds of cats and dogs, and this PPE is critical for such a case.
During this time, AHS is also using countless towels, aprons, cloth gowns and grooming jackets for areas such as the Kitten ICU/Kitten Nursery, Parvo Puppy ICU, Isolation Areas, Mutternity Ward, Admissions Department, Ringworm Room and Animal Experience enrichment program.
AHS officials say they're grateful to members of the community who have been lending a hand. For example, the Phoenix Community Tool Bank donated approximately 2,000 gowns to AHS. And some AHS volunteers recently donated handmade gowns.
For people interested in donating, they can do so through Amazon Smile. Details below:
How to Purchase:
Visit www.azhumane.org/ppegowns
Ship to: Arizona Humane Society - 9226 N. 13th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85021
Phone: 602.997.7585
*Make sure you are logged in to Amazon Smile to view the Charity List. There may be shipping delays due to COVID-19.