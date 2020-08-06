PHOENIX (3TV/CBS) -- In these dog days of summer, we all could use some cooling off. Well, one special pup at the Arizona Humane Society (AHS) got herself a cool field trip, filled with adventures, treats, and plenty of TLC.
Gigi, a six-year-old brindle Shar-pei mix, has been at the shelter for more than 90 days, making her the shelter's "longest resident." Her tenure earned her some special love, as AHS volunteers took her out for a doggie day all her own.
The excursion included McDonald’s sausage McMuffins, Starbucks Puppuccinos, pool time and even more love than normal.
Check out the video HERE of her adventures.
They say that every dog has her day, and this was definitely Gigi's day.
However, Gigi's days would be even better if she could find a new home! If you'd like information about adopting Gigi and making every one of her days a special day, she is available for adoption at the Arizona Humane Society’s Nina Mason Pulliam Campus for Compassion.
Interested adopters do need to set an appointment by visiting azhumane.org/adopt and should list Gigi as the pet of interest. Gigi’s adoption fee is $135 and she does need to be the only dog in her new home. But staffers say she has lots of love (and burps!) to give and is the perfect size at 50 pounds. Make no bones about it... she would make a wonderful companion to a new forever family.
Gigi was transferred to the Arizona Humane Society in early May from Maricopa County Animal Care and Control as part of AHS’ Project Reachout Program. Project Reachout, AHS’ partner assistance program, is a lifesaving program that transfers pets from other animal welfare organizations, including Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, when space on AHS’ adoption floor allows. So far this fiscal year, AHS has transferred in 633 pets from partner organizations, with 48 percent of them coming from Maricopa County Animal Care and Control.