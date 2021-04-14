BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Outspoken animal-rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has put up a billboard near the main office of Hickman’s Family Farms, blaming meat- and egg-eaters for the deaths of more than 165,000 chickens.
“In memory of the chickens killed nearby in a fire,” the black billboard reads. “If everyone were vegan, it wouldn’t have happened.”
Two of Hickman’s 10-lane barns at its Arlington facility caught fire on Saturday, March 6. The farm confirmed that about 165,000 egg-laying hens died. The Hickmans said at the time that they hope to rebuild. Both local businesses and out-of-state companies rallied around the family-owned business.
PETA, however, would rather Hickman's -- and businesses like it -- shut down. It announced plans for the billboard just a few days after the fire.
“Every hen who died in that fire was a thinking, feeling individual who found themselves crammed into a filthy shed and exploited,” Tracy Reiman, a PETA spokesperson, said in a news release. “If PETA’s billboard encourages just one person to break their egg habit, we’ll have done something good for some hens and for that human.”
PETA is known both for its “uncompromising stance on animal rights” and for the often in-your-face, headline-grabbing tactics it employs to rally people to its cause. When it comes to animals, PETA does not compromise, as evidenced by its motto: “Animals are not ours to experiment on, eat, wear, use for entertainment, or abuse in any other way.”
The vegan diet that PETA would like to see everyone adopt excludes meat, eggs, dairy, and all other animal-derived products. That includes foods made with animal products rather than plant-based ingredients.
PETA's new billboard is located on MC 85 between 221st and 223rd avenues.
PETA, the largest and most controversial animal-rights organization in the world, was founded in 1980 and now boasts more than 6.5 million members and supporters all over world.
Founded with a flock of fewer than 500 in Glendale 1944, Hickman’s Family Farms, which is now headquartered in Buckeye, has grown into the largest egg company in the Southwest. According to its Facebook page, the company employs more than 600 people in Buckeye, Arlington-Palo Verde, and Tonopah.