Tired of figuring out what's for dinner every night?
Well this Thursday, you can order some tasty takeout and help homeless pets at the same time, thanks to a new campaign called Doggie Bag Dine Out.
The Arizona Humane Society (AHS) has teamed up with more than 50 restaurants around the Phoenix area (and a few in Flagstaff) to create this event.
On Thursday, July 23, all of the participating restaurants will donate a portion of their takeout proceeds to help AHS’ homeless pets. The money will help AHS provide food, shelter and lifesaving medical care to the nearly 18,000 sick, injured, and abused pets it saves each year.
[For more information on the Arizona Humane Society, click HERE.]
The event goes on all day! Order breakfast from restaurants likes Scramble, Daily Dose or Over Easy, or grab lunch from Lucky Lou’s American Grill or Corleone’s Philly Steaks. Working all day? Finish off your day with a nice dinner from North Mountain Brewing, Uncle Bears, or Tocaya at Scottsdale Fashion Square. And let's not forget dessert. How about some mini-bundts from Nothing Bundt Cakes?
[See complete list of restaurants HERE]
As a nonprofit organization that does not receive government funding, AHS relies on donations to help care for the sick, injured and abused pets that truly have nowhere else to go.
The average cost of care per animal AHS takes in is more than $1,000 and events like this help offset those costs while also helping local businesses during the pandemic.
Visit azhumane.org/dineout for more information.