CHINO VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It's a new set of wheels to help our four-legged friends in northern Arizona. The Chino Valley Animal Shelter has a brand new van to transport pets, thanks to a donor's generous gift.
The estate of Mary-Kathryn Campbell donated the funds that made it possible to buy the Ford Transit van. Custom graphics were applied. The graphics not only honor Campbell, but they also incorporate what's important to the shelter, with slogans like: "Adopt, donate and foster," "The best things in life are rescued," and "Creating Families 4 Paws at a Time."
The van also features photos of animals that shelter staffers and Animal Control Officers have adopted. The Animal Control staff will use the van to transport animals to vet appointments and various events.
Chino Valley is located north of Prescott in Yavapai County.