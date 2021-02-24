SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - And the winner is... Zuma! Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center (SWCC) has not only found a name for it's new mountain lion, but has also raised more than $1,000 in the big cat's naming contest. That money will go to Zuma's continued care.
The "Name the Lion Contest" at SWCC invited animal lovers to help name one of four young mountain lions brought into the care of the Scottsdale wildlife refuge last year.
More than 200 votes were cast, and the name Zuma easily beat the runner-ups. The name choices were Keva, Echo, Zion, Tonto, and Zuma. Each vote cast required a $5 donation. They money will all go toward Zuma's care.
“We are ecstatic that the community got involved in our contest to name Zuma,” said Jim Mitchell with SWCC. “Zuma was one of four mountain lions rescued last fall, and we are so happy that he finally has a name. Thank you to everyone who participated in our contest and helped us raise funds to aid in our mission to provide Zuma the best life.”
Zuma is described as a young, energetic mountain lion who loves playing with his roommates Zia and Felix in their large enclosure.
The community can come and catch a glimpse of Zuma through many different experiences offered at SWCC. Book a family friendly experience at the wildlife sanctuary by visiting the center during a tour, a birthday party, or even special events like Wild Yoga or Full Moon Tours.
SWCC relies solely on donations and grants to operate. Established in 1994, the SWCC rescues and rehabilitates wildlife that has been injured, displaced, and orphaned. Once rehabilitated, they are returned to the wild. Sanctuary is provided to animals that cannot be released back to the wild.
Click HERE to make a donation or for more information on how you can sponsor an animal please visit. SWCC has a wish list on its website and also an Amazon wish list. That list includes enrichment toys for the animals, as well as other items SWCC needs.
