Missing retired police K-9
DPS/NCSO

HOLBROOK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) and the Navajo County Sheriff's Office (NCSO) are asking for the public's help in finding a brave and beloved companion.

"Nushka," a Belgian Malinois, is a retired police K-9 from Washington state.

He ran from the scene of a single-vehicle collision in northern Arizona on Monday. The crash happened on SR 377 between Heber-Overgaard and Holbrook at 10:30 a.m.

Nushka was last seen heading east toward Snowflake. If you think you've seen him, please contact NCSO at 928-524-4050.

 

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you