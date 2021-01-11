HOLBROOK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) and the Navajo County Sheriff's Office (NCSO) are asking for the public's help in finding a brave and beloved companion.
"Nushka," a Belgian Malinois, is a retired police K-9 from Washington state.
He ran from the scene of a single-vehicle collision in northern Arizona on Monday. The crash happened on SR 377 between Heber-Overgaard and Holbrook at 10:30 a.m.
Nushka was last seen heading east toward Snowflake. If you think you've seen him, please contact NCSO at 928-524-4050.
AZDPS & NCSO seek help locating a retired WA police K-9, "Nushka", who ran from the scene of a single-vehicle collision on SR 377 (MP 13) between Heber & Holbrook at 10:30am today, Jan. 11. Nushka was last seen heading east. If located, please contact NCSO at 928-524-4050. pic.twitter.com/5I0qnV0s7p— Dept. of Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) January 12, 2021