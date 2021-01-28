  • (Source: Phoenix Zoo)

The Patagonian cavy crew has grown at the Phoenix Zoo after some new babies were born

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Zoo is welcoming some new furry residents to its family.

Now, you might thing they look way too cute to be "rodents," but that's exactly what they are! They're Patagonian cavies, a species of large rodent native to Argentina.

PHOTOS: Check out the Patagonian "cavy crew" at the Phoenix Zoo

The Phoenix Zoo has welcomed several of these cute critters over the past 6 months. There are two moms, an “older” youngster (born in July 2020) and four young pups born in early November of last year. 

The cavies have long rabbit-like ears which help them detect approaching predators. They're about the size of a small dog and have long rear legs similar to kangaroos. And these cuties are fast! If threatened, they can easily escape enemies, reaching speeds up to 28 miles per hour.

As for their personalities? They're very relaxed... until they're not! One minute they'll be stretched out, basking in the sun. Moments later, they'll jump up, dash around their habitat and even throw in an occasional jump-twist. They're also very active diggers. One of their favorite activities lately is to burrow through a huge pile of sand.

You can find the cavies on the Tropics Trail, across from the Equine Facility.

Did You Know?

On Nov. 21, 1962, The Phoenix Zoo originally opened as the Maytag Zoo

In 1963, the name was officially changed to the Phoenix Zoo in 1963 to encourage community involvement

Banker Earl L. Bimson is credited with saving the Phoenix Zoo during its early years of financial struggles

The Phoenix Zoo has welcomed more than 43 million guests since 1962

In 1962, Operation Oryx was created, and went on to become one of the world’s most successful global wildlife conservation programs.

Educational programming has always been key for the zoo, with programs like math and science-based ZooLab and Distance Learning programs

The community has continued to support the zoo over the decades, giving money, goods, services, and labor

The Phoenix Zoo is one of the largest non-profit zoos in the U.S., caring for over 3,000 animals with nearly 400 species represented

The zoo has continued to survive through the pandemic, offering programs like Cruise the Zoo.