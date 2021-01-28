PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Zoo is welcoming some new furry residents to its family.
Now, you might thing they look way too cute to be "rodents," but that's exactly what they are! They're Patagonian cavies, a species of large rodent native to Argentina.
The Phoenix Zoo has welcomed several of these cute critters over the past 6 months. There are two moms, an “older” youngster (born in July 2020) and four young pups born in early November of last year.
The cavies have long rabbit-like ears which help them detect approaching predators. They're about the size of a small dog and have long rear legs similar to kangaroos. And these cuties are fast! If threatened, they can easily escape enemies, reaching speeds up to 28 miles per hour.
As for their personalities? They're very relaxed... until they're not! One minute they'll be stretched out, basking in the sun. Moments later, they'll jump up, dash around their habitat and even throw in an occasional jump-twist. They're also very active diggers. One of their favorite activities lately is to burrow through a huge pile of sand.
You can find the cavies on the Tropics Trail, across from the Equine Facility.
