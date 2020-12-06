(3TV/CBS5) -- In addition to welcoming a new president to the White House in January, Americans will also welcome two new "first dogs."

Meet German shepherds Champ and Major, who were adopted by President-Elect and first lady-elect Joe and Jill Biden from local animal shelters.

Even though 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue is typically a stomping ground for purebred pets, Champ and Major are breaking barriers to show that shelter dogs can often make the most loyal and loving pets. (And so can shelter cats. Socks Clinton was also a rescue!)

Champ joined the Biden family during the presidential transition in December 2008, weeks after Biden became vice president-elect. Major joined the Biden family almost eight years later.

Former Vice President Biden adopts German shepherd named Major Former Vice President Joe Biden has a new four-legged addition to his family: a German shepherd named Major.

Champ and Major will be featured in a new book, available for pre-order now on Amazon. Dial Books for Young Readers announced that “Champ and Major: First Dogs” will be published Jan. 19, the day before Joe Biden is to be sworn in as the next president. The book was written by National Book Award longlist nominee Joy McCullough and illustrated by Sheyda Abvabi Best.

Champ is mostly light brown with a dark snout, and Major is mostly black with light brown paws. News of the new first pets was welcomed on social media. A Saturday post from the popular account "We Rate Dogs" rating both dogs 14 out of 10 received more than 355,000 likes on Instagram.

President Trump did not have pets during his administration.

A Look Back at Presidential Pets

Nearly every president in recent history has had a presidential pet of some sort -- including a ram, a cow, a badger, raccoons, and a couple of parakeets.

The tradition of keeping pets in the White House dates back to Thomas Jefferson, who kept a mockingbird and a couple of bear cubs during his presidency. Throughout the years, presidential pets became celebrities of sorts.

"It softens their image, it broadens their appeal," Ed Lengel, a former chief historian at the White House Historical Association, has told CNN. "They help create an atmosphere of the White House as a family, a lived-in place and not just a stiff museum, but a place where a family lives and plays and enjoys each other's company."

The early history of White House pets was not well-documented, but is said to have included farm animals, hunting dogs and horses in stables on White House grounds, and many animals that were given as gifts.

President James Buchanan was reportedly given a herd of elephants, and President Martin Van Buren received a pair of tiger cubs. Congress made Van Buren give the cubs to a local zoo, according to Andrew Hager, historian in residence at the Presidential Pet Museum, a collection of presidential pet memorabilia located outside Baltimore.

Lengel also says that, while it hasn't been confirmed, there is circumstantial evidence President John Quincy Adams was given an alligator. President Woodrow Wilson kept a flock of sheep and a ram on the White House lawn, and President William Taft had a Holstein cow, Pauline Wayne, who later retired to Wisconsin, according to the DC History Center.

And although presidents had kept pets for years, one furry fellow probably felt like he was top dog. Warren Harding's dog, Laddie Boy, an Airedale terrier, had his own chair in the Roosevelt Room for Cabinet meetings.

During the 1920s, Americans would send pet ambassadors to the White House. President Calvin Coolidge's wife, Grace, became fond of one such ambassador, a raccoon she named "Rebecca," whom she walked on a bedazzled leash. Mrs. Coolidge also adopted an opossum.

President Theodore Roosevelt had nearly 30 pets, including a bulldog named Pete who made headlines and nearly caused an international incident when he tore the pants off a French ambassador.

The Kennedy family White House was home to Macaroni the pony, multiple horses, hamsters Debbie and Billy, dogs, parakeets, a canary, Zsa Zsa the rabbit and a cat.

In more recent years, presidential pets have been more traditional, mostly dogs and cats. George W. and Laura Bush's Scottish terrier, Barney, starred in a series of "Barney Cam" videos alongside fellow terrier, Miss Beazley. There was so much demand for Barney content that the White House created a website for him.

And Portuguese water dogs Bo and Sunny Obama were frequent fixtures at White House events.