PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Who needs a dose of cuteness to kick off the new year?

Meet the newest resident of the Phoenix Zoo. Olive is a white-nosed coati, or coatimundi. Coatis are members of the raccoon family found from Arizona to South America. They typically have long snouts with flexible noses. The noses allow them to root around in the soil for grubs and other invertebrates.

You can find Olive exploring her new habitat on the Arizona Trail next to the bald eagles.

Don't forget, Zoo Lights are still going on through Jan. 31. The light spectacular features millions of twinkling bulbs, dazzling animal sculptures, and a new "Wildlife Lantern Safari" which showcases 66 creatures like polar bears, mammoths and peacocks, all aglow.

You can cruise Zoo Lights in your car Mondays, Saturdays and Sundays, or walk through them on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. You must purchase tickets ahead of time. More info is available online.