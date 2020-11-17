PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its own. MCSO K-9 Yankee has died after battling an aggressive brain tumor.

After consulting with the veterinarian, MCSO says the humane decision was made.

Yankee was laid to rest on Tuesday.

The Dutch Shepherd came into MCSO when he was about 2 years old and put in many years of loyal service as a working K-9, going on SWAT missions on patrols with deputies. He had been in the process off retiring when his symptoms rapidly escalated.

Yankee was trained in both narcotics and explosives detection. His handler said Yankee had worked as a "jail dog" and was able to detect marijuana, cocaine, heroin, and meth. "Their noses are amazing," said his handler, Deputy Herrera, during a 2019 interview. "It's amazing what they are capable of doing." Yankee was also trained to apprehend suspects.

"It’s never easy to say goodbye to a partner & friend, especially Yankee, who was a unit and even office favorite. He was a special K9 who did his job extremely well. Rest easy K9 Yankee, you will not be forgotten," MCSO said in a tweet.