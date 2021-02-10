MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police in the City of Maricopa say they've concluded their internal investigation into last year's heat-related death of K-9 Officer Ike. The department says that based on policy violations they found, Ike's handler, Officer Craig Curry, has been served with a 20 hour unpaid disciplinary suspension.
Ike suffered a heat-related illness on June 26, 2020. The dog was left in a car that was parked in an unshaded spot on a 107-degree day, while his handler went to a meeting, according to the DPS report.
Police say officers and vets "did everything they could to save his life," but the dog died the next day. “We are deeply saddened by the line of duty death of K-9 Officer Ike,” said Maricopa Police Chief Jim Hughes. “This was a preventable death and we are taking corrective action to ensure this never happens again.”
The Arizona Department of Public Safety and Pinal County Attorney’s Office investigated the incident, but found no criminal wrongdoing of his handler. “It is the opinion of this Board that Officer Curry did not commit any act that warrants criminal prosecution," said the Pinal County Attorney’s Office.
The Maricopa Police Department then conducted its own internal investigation into the incident. The department determined that the following policy violations took place by Ike’s handler, Officer Craig Curry:
- Failure to exercise care or control in the use of MPD equipment, property, materials, forms and facilities
- Operating an MPD vehicle in an unsafe manner when such carelessness causes damage to city property, or brings negative attention to MPD
- Unsatisfactory performance
“With any incident of this magnitude, as well as in our day-to-day practices, we always look for ways in which we can improve.” explained Hughes. “We have taken a hard look at our policies and procedures, implementing preventive measures to ensure something like this will never occur again.”
The Maricopa Police Department will now be implementing the following changes to ensure the safety of its K-9 officers.
- Yearly formal written review of K-9 programs mission, needs and policies as they relate to providing the best community service while utilizing the MPD K-9 program.
- Quarterly K-9 written report to the Operations Commander on activities, needs or concerns within the program.
- Accountability measures will be reviewed and updated regularly.
- Monthly vehicle inspections by K-9 Handler’s Supervisor and report to Lieutenant within five days of vehicle inspection. Handlers (like all officers) are still required to inspect their vehicles daily to ensure functionality and supply of proper equipment.
- The police department has also reviewed current utilization of the K-9 Officers and has determined one K-9 Officer (Officer Gomez and K-9 partner Murphy) should be sufficient for the department. Previously, the department had two K-9 Officers. This will be reviewed annually by the department.