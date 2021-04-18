PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It was a trend seen at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic: animal shelters across the country were empty. As families were stuck at home, they took in new four-legged companions to keep them company.
But now, Maricopa County Animal Care and Control says its shelters are full and back to pre-pandemic levels. They are at capacity, and are urging folks who have been thinking about adoption to check out the dogs they have of all shapes and sizes who need a home.
"What a great time of year also to go on walks and hikes with your new best friend," said Monica Gery with MCACC. "So we really encourage anyone to come down. We have such a great range and choice of dogs right now."
During the month of April, the Petco Foundation is sponsoring adoptions of dogs over 30 pounds. This includes vaccinations, microchipping and more, Gery said.
Here is more information on how to adopt.