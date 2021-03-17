PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- March is Pet Poisoning Prevention Month and the Arizona Humane Society is providing tips to make sure your pet stays safe.
Common household items can be deadly for pets to ingest. These items typically fit into five categories:
- Human medications: Ibuprofen, antidepressants, Acetaminophen
- Human foods: Avocado, onions, grapes, raisins
- Insecticides: Insect baits
- Rodenticides: Mouse and rat poisons
- Dietary supplements and vitamins: Iron, Vitamin D
Common household cleaners like bleaches and disinfectants and common plants like lilies, tulip bulbs and oleander can also be of great concern, AHS says. AHS recommends keeping all of these items out of a pet’s reach just as you would a child.
"Veterinary toxicology is such an interesting and important subject," says Dr. Steven Hansen, AHS President and CEO. "Animals, especially dogs, can open just about any type of child-proof packaging, and as a result, poison cases are commonly seen in veterinary hospitals. Make sure to always keep a close eye on your pet and store human foods, cleaning products, and medications above the counter and out of reach."
Although symptoms of poisoning can vary, they often include vomiting, diarrhea, lethargy, lack of appetite, staggering, trembling or trouble breathing. If your pet does exhibit these signs, call your veterinarian immediately or visit the nearest 24-hour emergency veterinary hospital. Pet owners can also invest in an emergency first-aid kit for their pet, but will need to consult their veterinarian first regarding how and when to use those items.
Emergency Pet First-aid Kit*:
- Fresh bottle hydrogen peroxide, 3 percent USP to induce vomiting
- Bulb syringe to administer peroxide
- Saline eye solution
- Artificial tear gel for eye lubrication
- Mild grease-cutting dishwashing liquid for skin contamination
- Forceps to remove stingers
- Muzzle in case of fear/biting
- Can of wet food
- Pet carrier
*Always consult a veterinarian first to determine when and how to use emergency first-aid items.
The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal's (ASPCA) Animal Poison Control Center is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. If you think your pet may have ingested a potentially poisonous substance, please contact your veterinarian and the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center at 888.426.4435.