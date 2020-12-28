PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- New Year’s Eve is one of the most dangerous nights of the year for pets. Fireworks and other loud noises can spook pets and send them running off.

The Arizona Humane Society (AHS) cautions pet owners to bring dogs and cats indoors Thursday night, and keep them in a safe, escape-proof space as the clock ticks closer to midnight.

+3 Volunteers comfort shelter animals during New Year's Eve fireworks Ringing in the New Year with fireworks can be fun - for humans. But loud noises can scare animals, especially shelter pets who have no one to comfort them.

Other tips:

Give pets a safe, quiet space with fresh water, bedding and toys. If your pet prefers their kennel, make sure it's easily accessible and away from the festivities.

Don't leave pets unattended in the backyard, even for short amounts of time.

Make sure pets have proper identification, including a collar with current ID tags and updated microchips. A microchip is the number one way to be reunited with your pet if they go missing.

If your pet does happen to run off, you can visit azhumane.org/lostpet for resources on how to get them back home safely. Make sure to check around with other shelters as well. Jan. 2 tends to be one of the busiest days of the year for animal shelters, as people turn in lost pets.

Last year, the Maricopa County Animal Care and Control held a “Calming the Canines” event at both of its shelters. On Dec. 31, 2019, about 300 people showed up to work "the late shift" at the shelters, keeping the animals calm in the kennels as noisy New Year's Eve fireworks went off around the city. The volunteers visited with the animals in their kennels, sang to them, read them books and even played instruments.

