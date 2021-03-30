GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A gentle giant is safe at home after a wild adventure on the streets of Goodyear.
This big dog had a big scare when he somehow found himself lost and wandering around the neighborhood. The Great Dane, named "Leo," wound up standing in a strange driveway in front of a garage. Well, the home's residents were so startled by his unexpected presence, they called police, describing the dog as “so big; it’s as big as a horse!”
A patrol car soon arrived at the scene. And even though the officers didn't know his name was Leo, one of them called out "LEO!" which is the acronym for "Law Enforcement Officer."
Well, Leo thought he heard his own name being called! He was so excited, he ran straight over to the police car. And much to the officer’s surprise, he jumped right through the open window and into driver's seat. Officers tell us Leo seemed extremely relieved to be safe and "in custody."
Officers were able to locate a Facebook post on a “lost dog” page and safely returned Leo, aka “LEO,” to his grateful owner. Thanks to the Goodyear PD for getting this big boy safely home.