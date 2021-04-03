Loose dog causes minor traffic snarl on I-17 in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A dog caused a bit of a traffic snarl on southbound Interstate 17 just past the Stack Saturday morning.
The Arizona Department of Transportation tweeted about the loose pooch at 10:09 a.m.
Arizona’s Family started recording video from an Arizona Department of Transportation camera in the area in time to see a Department of Public Safety trooper with a catch pole wrestling with the dog in the middle of the on-ramp. Traffic on the ramp was stopped and several people had gotten out of their vehicles to try and help corral the dog.
While he did not look happy to be caught and fought the catch pole, the dog did not appear to be injured.
The trooper got the dog safely out of the roadway and into his SUV, which was parked on the side of the freeway ahead of the gore point. DPS said the trooper would turn it over to Maricopa County Care & Control.
By 10:15 a.m., the dog had been caught and traffic started moving again.