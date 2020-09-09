Phoenix Fire kitten rescue
Courtesy: Phoenix Fire

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix firefighters helped rescue a stranded kitten from inside a storm drain near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road Tuesday night. 

According to the Phoenix Fire Department's Facebook page, bystanders tried for more than an hour to get the kitten out but got nowhere until crews from Station 58 arrived to lend a hand.

The firefighters put together a homemade hoist to get the little furball safely out of the drain.

Thanks to the firefighters and the bystanders, the kitten is "doing great," PFD said online.

 

