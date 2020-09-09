PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix firefighters helped rescue a stranded kitten from inside a storm drain near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road Tuesday night.
According to the Phoenix Fire Department's Facebook page, bystanders tried for more than an hour to get the kitten out but got nowhere until crews from Station 58 arrived to lend a hand.
The firefighters put together a homemade hoist to get the little furball safely out of the drain.
Thanks to the firefighters and the bystanders, the kitten is "doing great," PFD said online.
Crews from Station 58 were called to help a stranded kitten inside a storm drain. E58 & R58 showed up and assisted bystanders with rescuing the kitten using a home made hoist. The kitten is safe and doing great thanks these firefighters. 🚒🐱👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/5BedhCxQ6J— Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) September 9, 2020
All in a day’s work. Great job @PHXFire https://t.co/l3wVOphm3p— City of Phoenix, AZ (@CityofPhoenixAZ) September 9, 2020