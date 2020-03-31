LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- In these uncertain times, the story of (cute) new life is sure to bring a smile to your face. Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park has just welcomed a newborn Reticulated Giraffe to the family.
Baby Jackie made her debut on March 7, 2020, bringing the total number of baby giraffes at Wildlife World to three. At just a few weeks old, the calf already stands over 6 feet tall!
Wildlife World is temporarily closing to the public effective Tuesday, March 31, to ensure the safety of the community, employees, and animals. While closed, the animals will continue to receive the exceptional care they are accustomed to by essential employees.
“We are excited to share updates of baby Jackie through our social media platforms, so families can still be inspired and involved from the safety of their homes,” said Kristy Morcom, director of media relations.
In the wild, the giraffe population is under a lot of pressure. This is largely due to habitat loss, fragmentation, degradation, poaching, and ultimately the growth of the human population. Giraffes have been declared "vulnerable to extinction" and are on the threatened species list.
Joining in the fight to save the giraffe population from extinction, Wildlife World has not only donated to worthy organizations working to preserve these gentle giants. Still, it has also raised 12 giraffes in the last 18 years. The giraffes are ambassadors for their species and inspire visitors to conserve and protect their wild counterparts.
Mickey Ollson, the founder of the Wildlife World Zoo, believes the success of the zoo's internationally recognized giraffe breeding program is due to the expertise and dedication from its management, keepers, veterinary team. Arizona also has ideal climate conditions, which are similar to the savannas throughout Africa.
Wildlife World’s keepers and veterinarians have raised dozens of species of wild and endangered animals over the past quarter-century. Wildlife World strives to maximize genetic diversity in the zoological population with its breeding programs.
For more info call (623) 935-WILD (9453) or visit Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter @ZooWildlife, and www.WildlifeWorld.com.
IT’S A GIRL! 💝@wildlifeworldzoo welcomes a Reticulated Giraffe to the Family! Baby Jackie made her debut into the world on March 7, 2020, bringing the total number of baby giraffes at Wildlife World to 3! At just a few weeks old, this beauty is already over 6 feet tall! pic.twitter.com/dmy8ohrTUI— Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park (@ZooWildlife) March 31, 2020