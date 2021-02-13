PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Many dog lovers consider their furry friend a member of the family, so, of course, they are included in every holiday, especially Valentine's Day.
Dogtopia of Historic Phoenix shared some specials tips on how to treat your furry friend to some extra love on Valentine's Day and every day that ends in a "y" for that matter!
Here are some tips:
- Use more facial expressions. Go the extra step and create eye contact and make sure you understand what they want just by looking at them.
- Touch of love. Petting your dog makes them happy and feels good. Give them a nice massage, rub their belly, brush their fur, or give them a nice ear rub.
- Morning cuddles. Stay in bed a little longer on Valentine's Day and cuddle with your dog. Spend some uninterrupted time with them and make sure they feel extra appreciated. Also, it's a great way to start your day.
- Listen. Your dog often waits for the magic words like walk, car ride, or treat. Try talking to your dog; have a conversation with them. To see if they are listening, you may notice their eyebrows raised. Try raising yours and see how they react.
- Let your dog come hang out. Include your pup in your day. Maybe go for a ride to get some coffee or snuggle on the couch while watching a movie. Maybe even take them for a longer walk or to the dog park.
- Treat your pup. Get your dog a special treat, either a Valentine's Day goodie from the dog store or a bully stick, a bone, or even a Kong with peanut butter.
- Treat them to the best day ever. Drop them off for daycare to get pampered or play with some friends so they can practice being around other dogs. Dogtopia has live webcams for you to watch on your mobile app or website to check in on your dog.
This year on V-Day, take some time to treat your pup to some extra loving because they were there during the pandemic for you and love you unconditionally. Time to give back to that dog.