PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- It took just about an hour for groomers at the Arizona Humane Society (AHS) to turn a bedraggled, matted pup into a happy and handsome hound.
Meet Hennessy, a two-year-old mini schnauzer. A Good Samaritan brought him to the AHS shelter this week as a stray. When he first arrived, Hennessy had horrible matting all over his body, a filthy coat and thorns stuck in his paw pads. Fortunately, he was in good health, despite his appearance.
So, the groomers at the shelter went to work, giving him some much-needed attention and TLC. We're told Hennessy was a very patient pup during his one-hour doggie day spa treatment, which consisted of a shave to remove his matted fur, a bubble bath, and even a blowout.
The puppy pampering was well worth the wait, as Hennessy's makeover revealed some adorable eyebrows and a great smile from a dog who just needed some extra attention from people who care. As you can see in the before and after photo, his furry face-lift transformed Hennessy from a down-and-out dog to a confident canine who carries his head held high.
Every year, groomers at AHS perform approximately 100 grooming transformations and 520 baths. The treatments include everything from medicated baths to decontamination baths. And is just one more example of the animal experience that AHS provides its pets with prior to finding their forever homes.
It is likely that the good Samaritan who found Hennessy will be adopting him. But if you'd like to view other AHS adoptable pets, you can do so online.