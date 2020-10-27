PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- One special canine is being called a "hero dog" after he saved a family of newborn puppies from a porcupine attack.
This saga started back in January when a woman who owned 65 schnauzers died on her large property in Northern Arizona. Her relatives were able to place all but eight of the dogs into loving homes.
One of those dogs was a Great Pyrenees named Spike, who was incredibly unsocialized and afraid of people.
A crew from the Arizona Animal Welfare League (AAWL) drove hundreds of miles to the home in Apache County to rescue the remaining dogs as part of its Rural Rescue program. Staffers were surprised to discover that one of the schnauzers had given birth.
They were even more surprised to find those puppies outside in the desert, being closely guarded by Spike, the Great Pyrenees! The puppies were OK, but unfortunately, Spike was not. His face was full of quills after he had apparently protected the puppies from a porcupine attack.
All the dogs were rushed to AAWL's main campus in Phoenix, where the puppies immediately went into bottle baby foster care and Spike went into surgery to have the porcupine quills removed. But some quills were embedded so deeply, AAWL's team could not surgically remove them without causing more damage. He was placed on heavy antibiotics that helped push the remaining quills to the surface and then he underwent a second surgery.
The puppies are currently being bottle-fed every three hours by an AAWL employee and her children. Some of the schnauzers have been adopted, others are up for adoption, and AAWL's behavior team is working with others to help them become more social.
As for our hero dog? Spike is recovering very well and is making new friends. He will be up for adoption in a few weeks.