PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Are you fe-line generous? A virtual "kitten shower" is now underway to help provide necessities for kitties at the Arizona Humane Society's Bottle Baby Kitten ICU and Kitten Nursery.
An influx of more than 2,000 orphaned kittens is expected to arrive at AHS now through the summer kitten season. The shelter relies on donations from the public to help care for the tiny orphans.
So starting today, AHS is hosting a Virtual Kitten Shower, which allows you go online to buy and donate essential, items including kitten formula, nursing kits, warmers to regulate body temperature and scales to ensure the tiny felines gain enough weight.
Last year, the Arizona Humane Society cared for more than 2,000 kittens under the age of eight weeks in its Bottle Baby Kitten ICU and Kitten Nursery. Without their mother to care for them, many of these kittens had nowhere else to turn. Kittens that young require 24-hour care until they are old enough to start eating on their own and gain enough weight to be adopted.
You can donate to the AHS Virtual Kitten Shower at azhumane.org/kittenshower21. (Please note, those looking to participate will need to make sure to log in to their AmazonSmile account to view this wish list or tap the ‘Shop Charity List’ button.)
Also, if you DO come across a litter of kittens, visit azhumane.org/foundkittens.