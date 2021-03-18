PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Chaos erupted at a Prescott Valley business Thursday when a hawk found itself trapped inside the building!
Employees tried a number of times to get the big bird out of the building, but couldn't manage to do it. The hawk was frantic as it tried to escape, flapping its wings and sending the office into disarray.
Finally, after about two hours of attempting to handle the hawk on their own, employees called Prescott Valley Animal Control, reporting what they believed to be a "falcon" inside the business.
The caller just happened to be the niece of Animal Control Officer Tim Yogerst. He arrived a short time later, and within minutes, he was able to safely detain the bird. Yogerst checked the bird’s wings for injuries, and when he determined there were none, he was able to release the hawk back into the great outdoors.
Yogerst says what employees had believed to be a “falcon” was actually a Cooper’s Hawk and probably had a nearby nest. Cooper's Hawks are medium-sized hawks with broad, rounded wings and long tails. They're often found in wooded habitats, from deep forests to leafy subdivisions and backyards.
All's well that ends well, and no one was hurt. Additionally, Yogerst has now earned himself the nickname the "Bird Whisperer!"