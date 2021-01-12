MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A K-9 with the Mohave County Sheriff's Office helped deputies make a big drug bust in northwestern Arizona last week.
On Friday, Jan.8, deputies pulled over a car on Interstate 15 for a speeding infraction. During the course of the stop, deputies say they developed a reasonable suspicion about illegal activity.
So, K-9 Brutus was called into action. As he ran around the vehicle, he indicated the possible presence of drugs. Deputies then searched the vehicle. They discovered approximately 23 pounds of illegal narcotics in 12 large boxes. The drugs have an estimated street value of $500K.