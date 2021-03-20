GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – “We know that animals are family too,” the Glendale Fire Department tweeted after one of its captains rescued a family’s corn snake from a burning condo.
It happened Friday afternoon in a neighborhood southwest of 59th and Missouri avenues. According to the Glendale Fire Department, there was heavy fire on the bottom floor when firefighters arrived. While they were able to get control and keep the flames from spreading, the home is “a total loss.”
Seven people are displaced because of the fire. Although the family lost everything, according to the Glendale Fire Department, the good news is that no injuries were reported. Firefighters say the family was out of the house when the fire started. One member, however, was there – the family’s corn snake.
Capt. Anthony Valverde rescued the reptile, and a group called Companion Pets in Crisis came through with a closure to house it.
The American Red Cross says there are a couple of things you can do to help firefighters help your pets when there’s an emergency. “When leaving pets home alone, keep them in areas or rooms near entrances where firefighters can easily find them,” the organization suggests. Also, make sure they have collars on and keep leashes handy.
The other big thing you can do is let firefighters know there are animals in the home. Put a pet alert static cling on a front window. Make sure to write down what kind of pets you have and how many animals there are.
The cause of this fire is still under investigation.
