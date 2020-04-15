GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Some tiny ducklings found themselves in a tight spot Wednesday afternoon in Gilbert. Luckily, Gilbert Fire & Rescue crews, as well as Gilbert police officers, were quick to respond to the scene.
At around 2 p.m., a resident who lives in the area of Lindsey and Ray roads heard the ducklings' cries coming from a storm drain. She called the fire department, and the crew from Station 4 soon arrived at the scene to help.
It appeared the ducklings had gotten away from their mother and had fallen into the drain. Gilbert firefighters were able to scoop the ducks out of the hole and bring them up to safety one by one. The rescue was caught on camera and posted on Twitter.
The crews spotted the mama duck and brought all her babies over to her. Once reunited, the family waddled happily off into a nearby greenbelt.
Does hump day have you feeling down? Don't worry, we have another duckling rescue video to cheer you up! 🐥🦆🐥This time, @GilbertPolice even got in on the "quacktion" 💛 pic.twitter.com/TrVmPIxlK1— Gilbert Fire Rescue (@GilbertFireDept) April 15, 2020