GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Firefighters came to the rescue of a dog who got trapped in a burning apartment in Glendale Thursday afternoon.
The first-alarm fire broke out at a complex near 67th Avenue and Ocotillo Road. Glendale, Phoenix and Peoria fire crews responded. When the first crews arrived, they saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the second floor.
Crews started an "aggressive" attack on the blaze, with firefighters working both inside and on the roof. Crews were able to quickly bring the fire under control, and managed to stop the flames from spreading to the downstairs unit.
No residents were hurt in the fire. But crews did locate a little white dog named Emma who had gotten trapped inside. Firefighters pulled the dog to safety and began working to resuscitate her, using a Fido bag to give her some much-needed oxygen. Glendale fire officials say Emma is doing well now. A family cat is still missing.
Crews are on scene of a first alarm apartment fire near Ocotillo and 67th Ave. One dog was rescued from the fire and crews are working to rescusetate it. No human injuries have been reported and the fire is under control. Stay safe. pic.twitter.com/LsX3Qfx9iS— Glendale Fire Dept. (@GlendaleFire) September 24, 2020