PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Firefighters were able to rescue two dogs from a burning apartment building in Phoenix on Monday.
Crews from Scottsdale, Tempe and Phoenix all responded to the fast-moving blaze in an apartment complex near 48th Street and McDowell Road.
When firefighters first arrived, they found a large amount of smoke and fire coming from the second floor of the four-plex. The occupants weren't home at the time, but during a search of the building, crews located and rescued two dogs from two separate apartments.
Firefighters carried the dogs to safety, then used Fido Bag rescue equipment to give both of the animals oxygen. The dogs are expected to make a full recovery and have both been reunited with their owners. No firefighters were hurt.
Crews were able to quickly bring the flames under control and contain the fire to two apartment units. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
A Fido bag is a specialized breathing apparatus that uses a cone-shaped oxygen mask designed to fit over a pet's muzzle to deliver oxygen. You can find more information about Fido Bags through the Fetch Foundation.
Great rescue of a dog at an apartment fire located near 48th St & Thomas. @ScottsdaleFire assisted with their Fido Bag which is a device made specifically for dogs and cats that provides life saving oxygen. The dog made a full recovery and was reunited with his owner. pic.twitter.com/YxHSEgsxG8— Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) March 8, 2021