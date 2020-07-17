SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- It was a close call for two dogs who found themselves trapped inside a Surprise home that caught fire early Friday afternoon. Luckily, they were rescued by crews from the Surprise Fire-Medical Department.
The fire broke out behind a home near Bullard Avenue and Greenway Road. When crews arrived, the fire had spread into the attic. Battalion Chief Julie Moore said fire crews made an "aggressive" attack on the flames and quickly put out the fire.
Fire crews searched the home and found no one inside; the homeowners had apparently been at work. But neighbors told firefighters that two dogs might still be somewhere inside. Crews immediately began another search of the property, and discovered the two small dogs huddled inside the home.
One of the pups needed some oxygen but both are expected to make a full recovery. Their owner arrived shortly afterward and was reunited with her pets.
No firefighters were injured.
There's no word yet on the cause of the fire, which caused heavy damage. The homeowners will be temporarily displaced.
