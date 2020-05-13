PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- All in a day's work! Some Phoenix firefighters came to the rescue of more than half a dozen baby ducks on Monday.
The duckies somehow found themselves stuck in a storm drain in west Phoenix. Witnesses heard their pitiful peeps and called for help. That's when the crew of Engine 54 rolled in to the rescue.
The firefighters were able to pull out all the babies to safety and reunite them with their mother. First, though, they managed to snap a few photos. After all, what's cuter than a duckling in a fire helmet? Or a tiny feathered pocket protector?
Liberty Wildlife also stepped in to lend a hand during the rescue to ensure the ducklings' safety.
Thanks to our Phoenix firefighters who, once again, proved that no rescue is too small. Even Phoenix police Sgt. Mercedes Fortune tweeted her appreciation to the crew. And the Phoenix Police Department tweeted: "Apparently saving lives really is all it's quacked up to be."
Apparently saving lives really is all it's quacked up to be. Well done @PHXFire. You win the internet today. https://t.co/4maUbcFVlb— Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) May 13, 2020
This is just one of a number of recent duckling rescues around the Valley! Over the past few weeks, a number of disobedient duckies wandered away from their mamas and wound up trapped in tight situations. Thank goodness rescue crews from several agencies were willing and able to help the tiny creatures in need.
April 16 - Chandler
On April 16, in Chandler, it was the Department of Public Safety who came to the rescue of some stuck ducks. A motorist called in a report of a family of ducks stranded on the Loop 202 Santan Freeway near Arizona Avenue. When the troopers arrived, they located a duck and her three ducklings on the left emergency shoulder of the roadway. The troopers were able to briefly stop traffic. They then escorted the duck family out of the area and onto a greenbelt.
April 16 - Gilbert
Another ducky rescue took place that same day, this time in Gilbert. Gilbert Fire & Rescue crews, as well as Gilbert police officers, saved some ducklings trapped in another storm drain, this one in the area of Lindsey and Ray roads.
April 22 - Gilbert
On April 22, the Arizona Humane Society saved a family of ducks from a Gilbert drain. Four baby ducks found themselves trapped in a deep storm drain near a pond at an apartment complex near Baseline and Higley roads. A good Samaritan heard the tiny peeps from the terrified ducklings and called the Arizona Humane Society. Emergency animal medical technician Andy Gallo rushed to the rescue!
May 6 - Mesa
And on May 6, ADOT and DPS saved a mother duck and her five ducklings that were trapped under a storm drain on Loop 202 freeway near Val Vista Drive in Mesa.
This is so quacking cute ♥️🦆. Great job @PHXFire https://t.co/l1hWDqsmx0— Mercedes Fortune (@SgtMFortune) May 13, 2020
Duck, duck, firefighter! 🦆🦆👨🏼🚒Engine 54 rescued 7 baby ducks out of a storm drain and reunited them with their mother! @LibertyWildlife also helped in the operation. Stay safe Phoenix! pic.twitter.com/15JVGKQO90— Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) May 13, 2020