PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety is welcoming two of its youngest four-legged members ever. Meet Adele and Garin, the new pups who will eventually serve on the DPS Canine District.
The 9-week-old Dutch shepherd siblings will live and train with a member of the Canine District over the next year. The pups will study and learn new skills until they're ready to be assigned to a handler in the field.
Depending on each dog's temperament and strengths, they could work in areas like drug detection, explosives detection or on-road patrol duty.
The mission of the DPS Canine District is to enforce state laws by targeting major criminal offenses on state highways. It also works to fight border crime.
The District is comprised of five squads with about 25 canines. In 2019, the Canine District was responsible for helping with more than 200 criminal cases, resulting in the seizure of illegal drugs, weapons, money and other fraudulent activities.
