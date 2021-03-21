LAVEEN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A DPS trooper helped herd a wandering calf near the South Mountain Loop 202 in Laveen Sunday afternoon.
The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) said the calf was first spotted on the median of Loop 202 at Elliot Road but then moooved to Loop 202 and Dobbins Road. When law enforcement got there, the calf seemed to be walking back to a what looked like a farm with other cows, ADOT said. Hopefully the heifer was headed home!
The baby bovine was not injured and traffic was not affected.
HOW NOW COW: Now, the calf is away from Loop 202 SB near Dobbins Road. A law enforcement officer showed up to help as the baby bovine seemed to be headed toward home.#phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/riikyiGwCp— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) March 21, 2021