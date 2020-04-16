CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Twice in one week, some lucky ducks were brought to safety by rescuers around the Valley. On Wednesday, we brought you the story of the Gilbert fire and police crews who helped save a flock baby ducklings who tumbled into a storm drain. The ducklings were brought out and were safely reunited with their mama.

Meantime, in Chandler, it was the Department of Public Safety (DPS) to the rescue. A motorist called in a report of a family of ducks stranded on SR 202 near Arizona Ave. When the troopers arrived, they located a duck and her three ducklings on the left emergency shoulder of the roadway. Well, with cars whizzing by in both directions, this was no place for some helpless feathered friends.

The troopers were able to briefly stop traffic so everyone would be safe. They then escorted the duck family out of the area and onto a greenbelt. All's well that ends well, and the troopers got some awfully cute duckling photos to share with us, giving us all a little sunshine in our day.