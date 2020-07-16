PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A donation from a Phoenix air conditioning company will help keep pets cool at the Arizona Humane Society (AHS), even during these scorching summer days.
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing, a family-owned company, has donated a brand new air conditioning unit and a maintenance package worth $8,300 to the shelter. This is the fourth such donation that Day & Night has given to AHS over the years.
The new unit was installed at AHS' Sunnyslope Campus Thursday. The additional unit will help cool the area where AHS’ foster pets go for their medical check-ups and appointments. The shelter currently has more than 700 pets in foster homes, and the foster pet of the shelter accommodates 25 foster family appointments every day.
“Once again, Day & Night HVAC comes to the rescue to ensure our pets are comfortable during Phoenix’s excessive heat,” said Page Englert with AHS. “Not only has Day & Night provided $100,000 in in-kind support to AHS including HVAC units, repairs and shelter supplies, but they are also active in promoting AHS’ pets for adoption, a win-win for everyone!”
"We feel very fortunate to be able to continue to support the Arizona Humane Society and the 18,000 homeless pets they serve each year,” said Mike Littau, general manager of Day & Night. “Their mission means a great deal to our employees, especially at a time when we need our pets most."
You can find out more about the company online.
For more information about the Arizona Humane Society, visit ahs.org or call 602-997-7585.