PHOENIX (3TV/CBS) -- Want to feed your family tonight and help some homeless pets at the same time? You can do both by taking part in the "Doggie Bag Dine-out" event.
The Arizona Humane Society (AHS) has teamed up with dozens of restaurants around the Valley to create the event.
For one day only (Thursday, Dec. 10) the restaurants will donate a portion of their takeout proceeds to help AHS shelter pets. More than 40 restaurants across the Valley are pitching in to help our community’s most vulnerable animals. When you order your favorite meal for takeout at one of AHS’ participating Doggie Bag Dine Out restaurants, a portion of your check will go toward providing food, shelter and lifesaving medical care to the more than 15,000 sick, injured and abused pets AHS saves each year.
Some delicious deals are ready for the ordering, from some of your favorite spots like Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria, The Vig, Nothing Bundt Cakes or Uncle Bears.
Here's a list of participating restaurants:
Phoenix
- Cien Agaves Tacos & Tequila
- Daily Dose Kitchen & Bar
- Freak Brothers Pizza
- Gracie’s Tax Bar
- Hooters – Metro Center/West Phoenix
- Hungry Dog Eats/Luv A Sub
- Jobot
- L’Amore Restaurant
- Ladera Taverna y Cocina
- Local Jonny’s Tavern And Café
- Lou Malnati’s
- North Mountain Brewing Company
- Nothing Bundt Cakes
- Onyx Sweet Shoppe
- Paradise Valley Burger Company
- Revolu Modern Taqueria + Bar
- The Duce
- the larder + the delta
- The VIG Arcadia
- The VIG Uptown
- The VIG Fillmore
- Urban Beans Marketplace
- Whyld Ass
Scottsdale
- Daily Dose Kitchen & Bar
- Lou Malnati’s
- Nothing Bundt Cakes
- Raven Gastropub
- The VIG McCormick Ranch
- The VIG McDowell Mountain
Tempe
- Daily Dose Kitchen & Bar – Rio Salado
- Dirty Dough
- Nekter Juice Bar
- Varsity Tavern
East Valley
- Food PawTy LLC
- Hooters
- Hot Sauce and Pepper -Mesa
- Lucky Lou’s American Grill – Chandler
- Lucky Lou’s American Grill – East Mesa
- Lucky Lou’s American Grill – Queen Creek
- NYPD Pizza – Chandler
- Uncle Bear’s – Mesa Baseline Rd
- Uncle Bears – Mesa Greenfield
- Uncle Bear’s – Queen Creek
West Valley
- Bubba’s 33- Peoria
- Hooters – Peoria
- Lou Malnati’s – Glendale
- Nekter Juice Bar-Peoria
- Revolu Modern Taqueria + Bar- Peoria
Go online for restaurant information and details about the amounts being donated.