(CNN) - Who says you have to be related - or even in the same species - to be family? That's the message behind a sweet story unfolding in Germany.
A dachshund named "Urmel" has taken an orphaned baby boar under her wing. The boar, named "Beethoven," came to love with the dog's family after his mother died in an accident.
Beethoven was hypothermic and malnourished, so Urmel took over feeding him. Urmel also keeps an eye one the youngster as he trots around the house. The two have become fast friends in the short time they've been together.
The 13-year-old dog and the baby boar are not the only four-legged members of the household. The family also took in another pig (who now lives in the garden) a few years back.